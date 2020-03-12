Kal Penn Wants To Do Another Harold And Kumar Movie, But Not How You'd Think

Stoner comedies are their own special thing that require just the right mood (...usually stoned) for enjoying their full delights. While Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and the film's two sequels are recent-ish examples of the sub-genre that got lots of non-stoners talking about how wacky the movies were, we have yet to see any adventures from Harold and Kumar beyond A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, which was released in 2011. Star Kal Penn would still love to make a fourth film in the series, but he thinks there's one key to getting it done now.