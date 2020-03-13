Vin Diesel Teases F9 Has A Big Surprise Cameo For Fast And Furious Fans

One of the most anticipated movies of 2020 just became one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. F9, the newest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, recently joined every other movie set to come out in the next month or so and delayed its release, though F9 went the extra mile by pushing itself off for a full year. People were already going to have a hard time waiting that long for a movie that was so close to happening, and Vin Diesel may have accidentally made it that much harder by teasing fans with an as yet unrevealed cameo.