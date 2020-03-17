The 11 Best Zombie Apocalypse Movies And How To Stream Or Rent Them Online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For about as long as I can remember, I have always been fascinated by all types of zombie movies. What started out as a fear of the zombie apocalypse slowly turned into an enjoyment of the genre. If there was a zombie movie on DVD, I had it in my collection. Both the good and the terrible ended up on my bookshelf back in my high school days. There was one time when I let an acquaintance borrow a certain DVD only to get it back months later missing the case and the disc was scratched to hell. Luckily we live in a day and age where we don't have to worry about that thanks to being able to stream or rent any zombie movie out there.