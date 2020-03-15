Now Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice Has Shut Down Production

We really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but you know my number one goal for you guys -- and it’s our number one goal too -- is that we’re gonna get everybody home to their families. 'Cause really that’s where we need to be right now is home taking care of our families and making sure they’re good, and supported, and taken care of, and protected. Especially our elderly. So we’re gonna make that happen. We’re gonna do everything we can to make that happen and make that happen fast. We love what we do and we’re very blessed and lucky, but you know this is the kind of stuff that can wait ‘cause the most important thing is to take care of our families.