The Funniest Guardians Of The Galaxy Characters, Ranked

Without a shadow of doubt, Drax is the funniest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While Star-Lord might seem like the funniest character in the franchise thanks to his charm and overtly comedic moments, and although Rocket has some of the best one-liners, Drax is so dense and literal that you just can't help but fall over laughing whenever he speaks. This tragic character wants nothing more than to destroy the man who killed his family, Thanos, but when he's not hunting the Mad Titan, Drax the Destroyer kills our sides with laughter.