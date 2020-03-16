First West Side Story Images Show Ansel Elgort In Steven Spielberg’s Remake

These first West Side Story stills comes to us from 20th Century Studios, as the studio has been renamed with Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its subsidiaries. The majority of the images come from the iconic "Dance at the Gym" sequence, where Tony and Maria meet for the first time. While their respective gangs are keeping to themselves and having a dance off, the young couple meets eyes from across the gym and fall in love at first sight. Unfortunately, it was going to be a rocky road for the young lovers.