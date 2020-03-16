Looks Like Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Postponing Filming After All

If you've been paying any attention to the news cycle, you'll know its a crazy time out there. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have greatly affected day to day life across the world. And it's also certainly affected the entertainment world, as movies were delayed from theaters and sets shut down in order to ensure the safety of all involved. But as various film sets delayed production, a report seemed to indicate that Fantastic Beasts 3 was somehow beginning production as scheduled. But don't fear for the Wizarding World, as the movie ended up pushing back principal photography after all.