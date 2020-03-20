10 Scarlett Johansson Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In movies both big and small, Scarlett Johansson continues to showcase her action, dramatic, and comedic chops. Having made her film debut at the age of nine in North, Johansson has been on the silver screen for a long time, and she continues to excel in a number of different roles and several new projects. Whether you know her best for the Marvel movies or prefer her smaller roles, it's easy to see why the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is an A-lister. If you are looking to stream one of her best and/or most famous titles, this list is a good place to start...