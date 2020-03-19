How To Best Use Netflix: 7 Tips To Get The Most Out Of The Streaming Service

At on point or another, anyone with a Netflix account has found themselves in the situation - or one very like it - where they want to watch a movie but can't seem to find exactly what they're looking for thanks to the thousands of titles hidden behind arbitrary categories in a user interface that is more like a labyrinth than anything. There has to be a better way to navigate the streaming service and find the titles you're looking for. Surely there are some tips and tricks to cut down on searching so you can watch more movies and TV shows.