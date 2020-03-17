3 Moments From Netflix's Lost Girls That Broke My Heart

Massive spoilers for Netflix's Lost Girls.

Over the past few years Netflix has become a behemoth in the streaming world. Besides its television content, the service has been aggressively putting out new movies, including originals and projects that it earned the distribution rights to. The most recent of Netflix's original movies is Liz Garbus' Lost Girls. Focusing on the rea-life story of murder victim advocate Mari Gilbert, who was on the search for her missing daughter back in 2010 and was involved in the investigation of the Long Island serial killer. The Office alum Amy Ryan gives a stunning and emotional performance in Lost Girls, and there's a variety of tear-inducing scenes throughout the movie's 95-minute runtime.