A Special Version Of Coco Is Coming To Disney+ In April

Maybe the kids have been playing Frozen II on repeat since it dropped on Disney+ over the weekend and it’s leaving you as stir crazy as these parents. Or you’re just hungry for more content from the House of Mouse to stream. Well you’re in luck. It’s just been announced that Disney+ is releasing a live concert experience of Coco this April. Take a look: