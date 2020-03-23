The Real Stories Behind That Alleged Harry Potter Book And Other J.K. Rowling Rumors

Right now, the Fantastic Beasts franchise is in full swing and there is just as much interest in the character J.K. Rowling started penning decades ago as ever. Many people in the fanbase would like to see more of the authors work both in book and movie form – although the desire for more books may even supersede that of the desire for more movies, as The Crimes of Grindelwald did have a somewhat middling response. We'll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds, but in the meantime, at least these particular rumors have been debunked.