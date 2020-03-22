Doctor Strange Concept Art Reveals Dormammu Could Have Looked Even Creepier

The final look that the film went with really emphasizes the expanse of Dormammu, and instantly lets you know that Doctor Strange is going to be unable to win any kind of physical altercation – which is something that wouldn't necessarily come across the same way with the Marantz design. That being said, this is a character whose strength comes from beyond his physical nature anyway, so perhaps it would have simply added a different dynamic to the "I've come to bargain" sequence. At first you might think that Strange can face Dormammu one-on-one, but then the god-like being would teach both the hero and the audience otherwise with some kind of horrific, threatening display of his power.