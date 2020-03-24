No Big Deal, Just Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson On The Venom 2 Set Before San Francisco Shutdown

As of right now, it’s unclear if Venom 2 is going to make its release date. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, but the production has been shut down in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unknown if the project will be able to make up for lost time. It’s possible that we could wind up needing to wait until 2021 to see the blockbuster in its finished form – but at least for now we have some really great on-set photos of Tom Hardy and co-star Woody Harrelson to enjoy: