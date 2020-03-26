Ryan Reynolds And Other Celebrities Who Have Donated To Coronavirus Relief

With everything that is going on in the world in light of the global Coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to only see the negatives of the situation. Our everyday lives and routines have been thrown out the window as many of us are confined to our homes in self-isolation. But there's still some good out in the world. In light of everything, actors like Ryan Reynolds, athletes, artists, and other celebrities have all stepped up to the plate and providing relief for those who need it most.