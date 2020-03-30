Joker: 6 Actors Who Could Follow In The Footsteps Of Heath Ledger And Joaquin Phoenix

These past few decades, we've seen many talented, respected actors take on the famous role of The Joker in several different interpretations of the iconic character. Whether it's Jack Nicholson's memorable version from Tim Burton's Batman, or Mark Hamill's long-standing voice-only version of the Clown Prince of Crime, the late, great Heath Ledger's incredibly disturbing Oscar-winning performance as the legendary Dark Knight foe, or, recently, Joaquin Phoenix's outstanding Oscar-winning take on the title character in Joker, we've seen several acclaimed actors crush it in this part.

Though not everyone did the villainous role justice (looking at you, Jared Leto), almost every actor who adopted this challenge did wonderful work. And there's a good chance that we'll see another actor or 12 pick up the torch in the future. But who should be next? Here are six performers who'd be great Jokers.