10 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since Mulan Is Delayed

Mulan (1998)

This seems like a pretty obvious place to start, right? Audiences may not be able to experience the fresh-ness of watching Mulan become a massive live-action epic, but there is at least a consolation prize in the fact that the animated original from directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook is available to stream. A big part of the reason why there is so much excitement surrounding the new movie is the fact that the 1998 film is beloved, and it still holds up super well. Plus, if you watch it now you’ll be fully prepped to make side-by-side comparisons when the remake finally comes out, and there will be enough time in between your screenings so that you don’t zone out during the more familiar bits (which can happen when you watch an original and a remake too close together).

Where To Stream: Disney+

Where To Rent Online: Amazon