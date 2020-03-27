Will The Batman And Matrix 4 Be Delayed After Filming Stopped?

To recap, The Batman had completed seven weeks of filming in London, and though it was originally announced that production would be stopping for two weeks, director and co-writer Matt Reeves said earlier this week that the shutdown will last longer than that. The Matrix 4, which began principal photography at the start of February, had finished work in San Francisco and was gearing up to begin production in Berlin, but now, as with The Batman, it’s unclear when work on the highly-anticipated sequel will resume.