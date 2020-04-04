6 Marvel Characters Zac Efron Would Be Perfect To Play

With the utmost respect to both Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch, Zac Efron might be a better fit to play Gambit than either of them, not just for his classic good looks and charming disposition, but for another hidden talent of his that would certainly come in handy. In addition to creating explosive energy from scratch, the mutant is also an excellent poker player, which is something he has in common with Efron, whom his Me and Orson Welles director Richard Linklater warns that no one should gamble with. Give the man a script and a deck a cards and he make the long-awaited Gambit movie happen.