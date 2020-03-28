How Daniel Craig Got Fit For A Year Before Filming No Time To Die

That sounds fun? All the hard work definitely paid off. Even though he suffered an injury on set during production, Daniel Craig was clearly up to the physical demands of the role. From what we’ve seen of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig looks better than ever. Of course, we’ll have to wait a bit longer than we’d expected to fully see him in action. Like many other films, No Time To Die’s release date has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, we can plan to see him in all his HIIT-and-kimchi induced ass-kicking glory when the movie hits theaters on November 25.