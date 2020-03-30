How Wonder Woman’s DCEU Backstory Almost Changed Under Zack Snyder

Before we inserted this into the film, I’d shot a placeholder. When we shot BvS, we hadn’t really finished the concept for Wonder Woman yet… Steve Berkman, who’d shot the image of Wonder Woman from World War I, we had shot that previous with an image from the Crimean War. Originally it had been the Crimean War because it was one of the early cons lists where photography was used, and I wanted to get the longest stretch possible. I think we originally talked about it even being the Civil War as a possibility. Just in our early conversations, we were like ‘What would really show the distance?’