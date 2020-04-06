The Big Sick And 11 Other Kumail Nanjiani Movies And TV Shows You Should Watch

The Twilight Zone (2019)

If you were too heartless to not notice Kumail Nanjiani's talent for dramatic acting in The Big Sick, maybe get yourself a free trial of a CBS All Access account and give him a second chance with this intriguing cautionary tale. In the premiere episode of Jordan Peele's revival of the classic anthology fantasy series, he plays Samir Wassan, a struggling comedian who finally gains the following he had been chasing for years, only to discover that his success is the result of a newfound, unexplainable ability that comes with drastic consequences. If you ask me there is no better episode from the new version of The Twilight Zone than this one, titled "The Comedian," thanks to its unique concept, thought-provoking message, and, especially Nanjiani's heartfelt performance.