11 Star Wars Funko Pops We Can't Believe They Haven't Made Yet

As of early 2020, there are no fewer than 300 official Star Wars Funko Pops with who knows how many fan-made and bootleg figurines out in the wild. With the vast number of figures released over the years, you would think that there would be nothing left to make, right? Well, between feature films and Disney+, we've gotten new installments to the Star Wars universe, and there are plenty of characters and scenes that have yet to transformed into vinyl figures or see the light of GameStop locations and convention centers around the world.