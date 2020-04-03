9 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since The Lovebirds Is Delayed

Raising Arizona (1987)

With its setup following a couple that winds up getting accidentally framed for a violent murder, The Lovebirds throws comedy, romance, and crime into a blender and hits a high setting – and one of the best films of all time in that regard is Joel and Ethan Coen’s Raising Arizona. The love between Nicolas Cage’s H.I. and Holly Hunter’s Ed is the beating heart of the story, but it’s also a ridiculous adventure that sees the couple steal a baby from a local wealthy family that just had quintuplets. Not only is it problematic that H.I. and Ed commit a felony, but the former has a recidivist nature, and doesn’t keep company with the greatest of people.

Where To Stream: HBO Go

Where To Rent Online: Amazon