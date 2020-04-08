The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Like Hustlers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Hustlers is a movie based on the real life story of a group of strippers who drugged rich men to steal their money. This film heavily focuses on the friendship between Destiny (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), and its rise and demise. Many movie fans consider Hustlers one of the best movies of 2019—mainly because of Jennifer Lopez’s stellar performance, a fascinating story, and the impressive cardio. Hustlers is currently not available through a subscription streaming service, but Amazon Prime Video has it available to purchase or rent.