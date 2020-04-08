8 Massive Questions We Have About Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Given that post-credits scenes are typically used to set up sequels, there will be some expectation that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will pick up this plot thread in some capacity – the question is “how?” When you consider the movie’s title, it seems like Doctor Strange is going to be a bit busy in the film dealing with a crisis across multiple realities, so one has to wonder how that narrative will accommodate Karl Mordo’s particular goals. And that’s not even the only big question we have about the character’s role in the blockbuster given that we don’t know what he’s been up to in the last seven years (was he Blipped for five years, or has he just been doing all kinds of serious damage to the sorcerer community continuously?).