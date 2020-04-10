The 10 Best Hallmark Movies, Ranked By Title Pun

10. Mingle All The Way (2018)

To prove her app for busy professionals to find dates to important events without romantic commitment is a success, inventor Molly Hoffman (Jen Lilley) joins it herself around the Christmas season, only to be matched with a disastrous past date (Brant Daugherty).

Get It? The title of the film and the social networking app it is named after is a play on the traditional Christmas tune “Jingle All the Way,” which itself is actually the title of a 1996 holiday family film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Be sure not to get these confused.