All The Stephen King Movies Available Streaming Right Now

IT: Chapter Two

The much-anticipated second half to 2017's acclaimed adaptation of Stephen King's magnum opus (besides The Stand, of course), IT: Chapter Two didn't reach the same heights as its predecessor, either critically or financially, but it provided a definitive end to one of the most ambitious King adaptations to date. Starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and more as the adult Loser Club, this sprawling three-hour blockbuster gave viewers an expensive spectacle that has rarely — if ever — been seen in a horror film before, let alone a Stephen King adaptation.

