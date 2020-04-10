Why Aren't There Any Mosquitoes At Walt Disney World?

Joe's Ditches

In the mid-1960's Walt Disney hired Retired Army Major General William E. "Joe" Potter, who had previously worked on the Panama Canal project for his expertise in dealing with mosquitoes. Potter knew that stagnant water was where the insects laid their eggs, and that's why he oversaw the construction of ditches that would remove any water before it had a chance to pool. These took on the nickname "Joe's ditches." Even water in the park that appears to be staying still is always moving. Buildings on the property have their roofs constructed so that rain water always runs completely off and never leaves a pool of water. Even plants that might leave standing water on their leaves are avoided.