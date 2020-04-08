Why Uncorked’s Netflix Success Was Surprising But Rewarding, According To Director Prentice Penny

Public response to Uncorked has had Prentice Penny hoping that this pattern will change, with major studios looking to portray more authentic experiences in the lives of people of color. It’s the sort of attitude that permeates every frame of his Netflix original film, as the “normal life” approach that Penny’s Uncorked focused its story around was meant to create a personally relatable movie for the audience. That was especially important, as the family dramedy genre is one that typically needs to throw in anything and everything that adds what might be seen as some extra, marketable pizzazz.