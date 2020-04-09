How You Can Watch Trolls For Free Ahead Of Trolls World Tour

In what they call a two-fer, Vudu has a deal going where if you pre-order Trolls World Tour ahead of this weekend’s release, you’ll ultimately get a copy of Trolls to rent. I know a lot of people’s kids saw Trolls when it came out back in 2016. However, there’s a whole new generation of kids that have grown up enough to sit still and watch a full movie since then. I'm also a person who is always going to advocate seeing the first movie before you see the second, so offering the original movie early isn’t a bad idea at all.