Dwayne Johnson Is Still Throwing Shade At Kevin Hart Even In Isolation

With several films together under their communal belts, such as Central Intelligence and the recent Jumanji sequels, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson’s actual friendship, and the mock rivalry that accompanies it, always makes its way front and center when they promote a film. However, with both actors obviously in isolation, and the movie world on a bit of a hiatus at the moment, there’s no new project to plug just yet. Though, one could assume that Johnson will be back on the beat promoting Jungle Cruise and Hart will be able to start work on The Man From Toronto when everything returns to normalcy.