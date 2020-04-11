Whoa, It Turns Out Baby Groot Had A Pretty Dirty Mouth In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Leave a Comment
We all wonder what the adorable Groot is saying when he lets out a repetitive “I Am Groot,” often to some kind of frustrated response from Rocket. But it sounds like in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Baby Groot’s language was more censorship than anything else. The film’s writer and director James Gunn has admitted to R-rated levels of “fucks” from the big-eyed tree. In his words:
Wow, who would’ve thought? There are no audible uses of the f-word in Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to cater to a family audience, but as James Gunn explained (joked?) on Twitter Groot secretly takes the cake for saying the most profanities. Of course, we have know way of really fact checking this until we learn his language anyway.
James Gunn’s talk about the use of “fucks” in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and in PG-13 versus R-rated movies stemmed from another hilarious reveal that involves Groot and Rocket’s beloved dynamics. The writer/director actually had Bradley Cooper record a line where he gets mad at Groot for his heavy use of language. Check it out:
Incredible. Not only does Baby Groot apparently have a dirty mouth, but there’s also a lost scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 where Rocket calls him out on it. It doesn’t sound like it was ever meant to hit the big screen, but James Gunn loved the bit so much that the animation team worked on it too.
Maybe it’s more of an inside joke between the cast and crew over anything else but, after the description of the scene, we all want to see it now, right? An uncut Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 with all the f-bombs he teased (especially from the cute Baby Groot) would be comedic gold!
On the other hand, audiences will get to see James Gunn get into a grittier comic book adaptation with the upcoming The Suicide Squad, which will reportedly follow suit with Birds of Prey by taking up an R-rating. James Gunn recently confirmed he knows what the movie will be rated but did not choose to disclose whether it will lean toward PG-13 or R.
The Suicide Squad wrapped at the end of February after a five-month shoot that took the cast including Idris Elba, John Cena and Margot Robbie to Panama City at the end of it. As of now, the film is still on schedule for an August 2021 release date, with Matt Reeves' The Batman set to precede it by a couple months in June 2021.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is coming at some point, but a release date has not been set for the MCU film just yet. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates about your favorite comic book franchises.