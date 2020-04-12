Aw, Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Gamora and Nebula Encourage Social Distancing In Adorable Fan Art

Leave a Comment
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the majority of the public is still in self-quarantine and practicing social distancing. Most seem to have the concept of social distancing down pact, but it never hurts to have a bit of help. Luckily, Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan is stepping in to lend a hand. And she humorously did so with the help of Thanos’ adopted daughters – Gamora and Nebula.
Like many other celebrities, Karen Gillan has been active on social media during this state of self-quarantine. The actress, however, hadn’t been too vocal when it came to the pandemic itself, but this changed when she posted a cute picture (presumably fan art) of Gamora and Nebula pointing their weapons at each other. But instead of initiating a fight, the siblings are illustrating social distancing. You can check out the sweet image below:
What better way to encourage social distancing than to have MCU’s favorite stepsisters show you how it’s done? Karen Gillan is known for her cheeky nature, and this new post only reaffirms it. Still, as cute and funny as the picture may be, it still makes a firm point about the need for social distancing.
Gillan is one of several stars who have found creative ways to help inform the public on the benefits of using social distancing in the age of COVID-19.
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds used a clip from Deadpool 2 featuring the Merc with a Mouth and X-Man Colossus to encourage social distancing. Like Gillian’s artwork, the clip is funny, but it also seeks to make a point.
The Knives Out Twitter account also had a bit of fun with the concept. Recently, the account shared an edited version of the film’s poster that only featured a few of the characters, who were spaced out across the image. Before this, the film’s Instagram account also shared a clip from the movie that now takes on new meaning, thanks to social distancing.
Nevertheless, one of the most creative and informative messages came from Mel and Max Brooks. In a video, Max Brooks stood in front of a screen door, with his 93-year-old father Mel Brooks on the other side, and stressed the importance of social distancing due to its effects on the elderly population.
While most are doing their best to keep up the practice, some may not have adopted it in their daily routines right away. This includes the Duggar family, who recently came under fire for not closely following social distancing guidelines.
This incident aside, it’s good to see that most people have committed to keeping their distance to avoid spreading germs. This and the fact celebrities like Karen Gillan are helping to lead the charge bodes well for things moving forward. Keep it here with CinemaBlend for more COVID-19-related updates.