How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle With Disney+’s Elephant

When word first got out that Meghan Markle would be narrating Elephant, eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that Prince Harry had helped her nab the gig at an event. An old video of the Duke chatting with Bob Iger at The Lion King premiere started making the rounds on Twitter, and fans began to fill in the blanks. The assumption turned out to be false, because Meghan Markle had already been in talks to narrate the Disneynature documentary. But that doesn’t mean her husband didn’t offer her any support during her process of returning to work.