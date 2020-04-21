American Psycho: The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Like The Christian Bale Movie

The Machinist (2004)

What It's About: In The Machinist, a sickly industrial worker (Christian Bale) begins to endure the nightmare of his life, despite still suffering from the same bout of insomnia the has plagued him for more than a year.

Why American Psycho Fans Will Like It: Bale infamously dropped from 173 pounds to a dangerous 110 for this role that, while more deserving of sympathy than Patrick Bateman, he is just as (if not more) insane in this extremely bleak psychological thriller from director Brad Anderson that often teeters toward horror.

Stream it on Amazon Prime here or Crackle here

Rent it on Amazon here