Aladdin, The Lion King And 7 Other Movies Disney+ Has Already Censored

Aladdin

Aladdin could have been a very un-Disney movie if some of the outtakes from both Robin Williams and Gilbert Gottfried had been used. Instead, the biggest issue the movie has now is that some of the pop culture references are a little dated. However, that wasn't always the case. In the theatrical release of the film, the song "Arabian Nights" included the line "Where they cut off your ear, if they don't like your face." The line was viewed as insensitive, and when the movie was released on home video, the line was changed to "Where it's flat and immense and the heat is intense." Even the live-action remake uses a third, different line in that spot. The only place you're likely to find the original version of the song now is on copies of the soundtrack released when the movie first came out.