As You Wished, Disney+ Is Adding The Princess Bride And Soon

With people still hunkering down in their homes, streaming services are making it a priority to provide top-notch content to keep them occupied, as they remain indoors. Disney+ has been at the forefront of this, having added a number of new titles in recent weeks. One film that’s been notably absent from the service’s library since launch is The Princess Bride, which was, at one point, available to watch on Netflix. Well, it appears Disney+ is finally bringing the classic film into the fold, and viewers aren’t going to have to wait long for it to arrive.