James Gunn Shares New Guardians Of The Galaxy-Themed Playlist

One of the many things that makes the Guardians of the Galaxy movies standout among the pack of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the franchise's use of music. Pop music, specifically pop music from the 1970s, is a key part of the aesthetic of the two films we've seen. The soundtracks have been a unique collection of songs the audience will recognize, likely with a few pieces thrown in that will be new to most. Fans of the franchise are certainly looking forward to the musical choices in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as much as anything in the movie, but we don't need to wait quite that long, as James Gunn has provided us an extensive new playlist now.