Wonder Woman And Captain Marvel Face Off In Epic Fan Art

Both the Marvel and DC Universes are filled with incredibly powerful characters, who are viewed as gods by some. Among those beings are Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel. For years, comic book fans have wanted to see the two go head to head, and that’s only increased since the two have made their big-screen debuts. Although there’s a very small chance we’ll ever see the battle play out in a film, a new piece of fan art has given us a good idea of how it would play out.