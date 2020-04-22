Netflix's Extraction Reviews Are In, Here's What The Critics Think

Movie theaters are closed and that means that if you schedule your life around new movies (hi) you've probably been lost for the last month. Luckily, this weekend we will have a new movie to watch, in the form of Netflix's Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth and is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, so it's sort of like a Marvel movie, only not really. What it is, however, is a relentless action movie that, according to critics, is probably worth checking out, even if it's only for one particular scene.