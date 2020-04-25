What The Crazy Rich Asians Cast Is Doing Now

Leave a Comment
Based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians became one of the biggest movies of 2018. Both a critical and commercial hit, earning over $200 million worldwide and securing several award nominations, Jon M. Chu's film adaptation was the first major Hollywood movie since 1993's The Joy Luck Club to feature a majority cast of actors of Asian descent inside a modern setting, and it was certainly a well-received film. With plans to turn the film into a trilogy set in place for sometime in the near future, we'll return to these romantic cast of characters, played by Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and more, soon. But since its major success, many of the movie's stars have only continued to see their stars shine brighter. Let's take a look at what Crazy Rich Asians cast has been working since the film's release.
Constance Wu (Rachel Chu)
An actress who found her breakthrough role with ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a major breakout for the actress, leading her to more career possibilities. Notably following her Golden Globe-nominated performance in that film, becoming only the fourth Asian woman to be nominated for that award, Wu was seen in the lead role in the acclaimed crime drama, Hustlers, which also starred Jennifer Lopez. Wu also played a voice-only role in the animated movie, Next Gen. Up next, Wu will be seen in the drama film, I Was A Simple Man, and she'll also lend her voice to Wish Dragon. She also recently appeared in the sixth and final season of the aforementioned Fresh Off the Boat, and it appears that she wasn't thrilled about the acclaimed show being renewed for that many seasons, as she made clear on Twitter.
Henry Golding (Nick Young)
A Malaysian-born English actor, model, and TV host, Henry Golding gained fame across the pond, notably as the host of BBC's The Travel Show, but he became an international success when he played the romantic lead in Crazy Rich Asians, which became his first professional acting credit. Since starring in this box office smash, Golding continues to gain more high-profile roles, notably in 2018's A Simple Favor and as the romantic lead in last year's Last Christmas, which also starred the actor's Crazy Rich Asians co-star, Michelle Yeoh. Most recently, Golding starred in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen. Up next, the rising performer will play the title role in Snake Eyes, which is expected to be released later this year (or perhaps next year, at this point). Golding will also soon set to be seen in the romantic drama Monsoon, which will get its stateside release soon.
Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Sung-Young)
A Malaysian actress who became famous in the 1990s through Hong Kong action films, then became an international success thanks to Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians was one of Yeoh's biggest hits in recent years as she played the part of Eleanor Sung-Young, Nick's domineering mother. Since the film's release, Yeoh has also been seen in Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy and, most recently, Last Christmas. Though the actress has most prominently appeared on Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access. Up next, Yeoh is set to appear in a number of new movies, including Boss Level, Gunpowder Milkshake, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, but the biggest role she has coming up is a part in the forthcoming Avatar sequels. Yeoh is also lending her voice to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will come out next year.
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh)
Awkwafina was previously best known as a rapper, though the performer only continues her ascension as a high-profile actress. Certainly, 2018 proved to be a big year for the rising actress, starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8 in the same summer, while her second EP, In Fina We Trust, was also released. The comedy star proved herself tremendously as a dramatic actress through her outstanding performance in The Farewell, for which she won a Golden Globe. Unfortunately, Awkwafina was snubbed at the Oscars. Awkwafina was also seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, and she stars, produces and writes the Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Next, Awkwafina stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Breaking News in Yuba County, and she'll soon be heard in Raya and the Last Dragon and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
Gemma Chan (Astrid Young Teo)
Playing fashion icon and socialite Astrid Leong-Teo, Gemma Chan had a standout role in Crazy Rich Asians. The English actress has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Humans, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Doctor Who, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, to name a few. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Chan has continued to build her resume. She appeared in Mary Queen of Scots, and she also starred in Captain Marvel. The actress also starred and co-wrote an episode of I Am and she provided her voice to BBC's Watership Down. Next, Chan will star in The Eternals and she also has a role in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming drama, Let Them All Talk, which hits HBO Max later this year.
Lisa Lu (Ah Ma)
A prolific, acclaimed actress with decades of experience to her name, Lisa Lu gave another strong performance in Crazy Rich Asians playing the part of Shang Su Yi, also known as Ah Ma. An actress/producer seen in The Last Emperor, Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Joy Luck Club, and several other productions for both big and small screens, Lu is a celebrated actress with three Golden Horse Awards to her name from the 1970s. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Lu hasn't appeared in any other films or shows, though she did act in the short film Penzai. It's expected to be released soon.
Ken Jeong (Wye Mun Goh)
Best known for his work in Community and The Hangover trilogy, Ken Jeong is a dependable comedic talent, and he has stayed active in the past ten-plus years. One of Jeong's most noteworthy roles was Wye Mun Goh, the wealthy father of Peik Lin Goh (Awkwafina), in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians. Since then, the doctor-turned-comedian has starred in several movies and TV shows, including Lady and the Tramp, Fresh Off the Boat, Saving Zoe, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and an Avengers: Endgame cameo. Additionally, Jeong provided voice roles in BoJack Horseman, Wonder Park, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers. He also had a Netflix special released in 2019 and he's currently seen as a panelist on The Masked Singer. Next, Jeong stars in My Spy, Boss Level, Tom & Jerry and more, including voice roles in Scoob!, The Emperor of Malibu, and Adventures in Wonder Park.
Sonoya Mizuno (Araminta Lee)
A Japanese-born British actress, ballet dancer, and model, Sonoya Mizuno has been seen in a variety of unique and exciting projects. In addition to her role in Crazy Rich Asians, where she played Araminta Lee, the bride-to-be and the heiress to a billion-dollar chain restaurant, Mizuno is best known for her work with writer-director Alex Garland. She has appeared in both of his directorial efforts, Ex Machina and Annihilation, and she was most recently seen in the lead role of Devs, his FX-Hulu mini-series, which premiered earlier this year. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, Mizuno starred in Netflix's mini-series, Maniac, where she played a prominent role. She was also recently seen in All About Nina and The Domestics. Next, Mizuno will star in the new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco.
Chris Pang (Colin Khoo)
As Colin Khoo, Araminta's fiancé and Nick's childhood best friend, Chris Pang played a prominent character in Crazy Rich Asians. An Australian actor-producer of Chinese descent, Pang was previously best known for 2010's Tomorrow, When the War Began before the 2018 romantic studio comedy. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Pang has been seen in last year's Charlie's Angels and Empty By Design, which he also produced. He was also recently cast in an untitled Amazon pilot from producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood). Pang is also soon set to be seen in the Sundance hit, Palm Springs, and he has a role in the upcoming sports movie, Underdogs Rising.
Jimmy O. Yang (Bernard Tai)
As the spoiled, party-loving former classmate of Colin Khoo and Nick Young, comedian Jimmy O. Yang gets a splashy, occasionally scene-stealing role in Crazy Rich Asians. Beyond this supporting role, Yang is best known for playing Jian-Yang in HBO's acclaimed Silicon Valley. That series wrapped its run after its sixth season aired late last year. Recently, Yang was seen in Like a Boss and Fantasy Island. He'll next star in Netflix's Space Force. He also appeared in The Simpsons and Fresh Off the Boat, which also stars Constance Wu, and he played a voice-only role in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. He'll next be seen in the lead role of The Opening Act, which also stars Ken Jeong, and he provides his voice to Wish Dragon. He also recently wrote a memoir titled How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.
