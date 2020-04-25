What The Crazy Rich Asians Cast Is Doing Now

Constance Wu (Rachel Chu)

An actress who found her breakthrough role with ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a major breakout for the actress, leading her to more career possibilities. Notably following her Golden Globe-nominated performance in that film, becoming only the fourth Asian woman to be nominated for that award, Wu was seen in the lead role in the acclaimed crime drama, Hustlers, which also starred Jennifer Lopez. Wu also played a voice-only role in the animated movie, Next Gen. Up next, Wu will be seen in the drama film, I Was A Simple Man, and she'll also lend her voice to Wish Dragon. She also recently appeared in the sixth and final season of the aforementioned Fresh Off the Boat, and it appears that she wasn't thrilled about the acclaimed show being renewed for that many seasons, as she made clear on Twitter.