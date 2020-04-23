Would Rachel McAdams Do Mean Girls 2? Here’s What She Said

When she was asked if serious discussions about a Mean Girls sequel had ever been in talks, Rachel McAdams said it’d only been joked about. Per an interview with Lindsay Lohan last year, the movie’s Cady Heron has been trying to get The Plastics back together for years. She’s “said it so many times,” even approaching producer Lorne Michaels about it before. Mean Girls was also homaged by pop star Ariana Grande in her “thank u, next” music video back in 2018.