Stunt People Produce Epic Challenge Video During Isolation

It has to be said that isolation has bread some fairly impressive creativity in the last month or so. Not being able to live life as we usually do, a lot of people are finding inventive ways to use the internet to connect with friends, see the outside world, or just as a creative outlet. A bunch of stunt people have done all of the above via a new viral (are we still calling these things viral?) video that shows a collection of individual stunt people using the magic of the internet to virtually beat the hell out of each other, check it out.