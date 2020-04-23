Straight Outta Compton Actor Jason Mitchell Arrested For Weapons And Drug Charges

Leave a Comment
Actor Jason Mitchell, who portrayed a young Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, was arrested for the possession of marijuana, MDMA and two pistols in Mississippi on Wednesday. The drugs and weapons were found in the 33-year-old’s GMC Yukon during a traffic stop, and he was booked at the Harrison County Jail.
Police found two pounds of weed, 1,300 doses of MDMA (a.k.a. Ecstasy or Molly), a Glock 19 pistol and mini Draco AK-47 semi-automatic pistol in his possession. He is facing four felony charges for the possession of weapons and the possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. The police found the drugs’ packaging to be consistent with a mid-level distribution operation, per TMZ.
Jason Mitchell was booked on Wednesday afternoon and released the same evening on a $150,000 bond after five hours in jail. The Straight Outta Compton actor's representative confirmed that he is currently at home with his family working on an “amazing new project.” The statement on behalf of Jason Mitchell continued with these words:
News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story. During the Pandemic it's best we focus on the importance of our Nation growing back to our full capacity.
In April 2019, Jason Mitchell was fired from the Netflix film Desperados, which has a cast that includes Arrow’s Stephen Amell, Heather Graham, Nasim Pedrad and Anna Camp, when it was reported that he was being highly inappropriate on the Mexico set. Multiple sources cited the actor lingering close to the quarters of a couple of the actresses in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were two incidents involving the actor in the matter of four days.
Creator of Showtime’s The Chi Lena Waithe only learned of Jason Mitchell’s alleged sexual misconduct after the heartwrenching drama’s current season had wrapped, and he was fired from that project as well. The Chi actress Tiffany Boone, who played his character’s girlfriend on the series, also claimed harassment from Mitchell and left the series.
Straight Outta Compton marked Jason Mitchell's big break in 2015, which made Hollywood history with its box office numbers of $201 million worldwide. At the time, it became the highest-grossing movie made by an African-American director.
The actor also reunited with his co-star Corey Hawkins in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Jason Mitchell has found roles in Key & Peele’s Keanu, Netflix’s Mudbound, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit and starred in The Mustang last year. Mitchell’s yet-to-be-released projects include Sundance favorite Zola and The Scarecrow Bandits. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on Hollywood celebrities.