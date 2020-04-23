Straight Outta Compton Actor Jason Mitchell Arrested For Weapons And Drug Charges

In April 2019, Jason Mitchell was fired from the Netflix film Desperados, which has a cast that includes Arrow’s Stephen Amell, Heather Graham, Nasim Pedrad and Anna Camp, when it was reported that he was being highly inappropriate on the Mexico set. Multiple sources cited the actor lingering close to the quarters of a couple of the actresses in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were two incidents involving the actor in the matter of four days.