Chris Hemsworth Is Already Praising Thor: Love And Thunder’s Script

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as we're currently occupying the time between phases. The universe will continue to expand with Phase Four, and there are some highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the next few years. One of these movies is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth being the first Avenger to lead four solo flicks. And the 36 year-old actor is already praising Waititi's script for Love and Thunder.
Taika Waititi breathed fresh life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, which allowed Chris Hemsworth to flex his comedic muscles and team up with the likes of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. Fans are eager to see what the Oscar-winning writer/director has in store for Love and Thunder, especially as it brings back Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Hemsworth recently teased the quality of the movie's script, describing it as:
One of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.
Well, that's a glowing review. It looks like Taika Waititi is going full tilt with Thor: Love and Thunder, enough that Chris Hemsworth ranks it among the best scripts he's ever read. Considering how busy Hemsworth has been over the years, that's saying something.
Chris Hemsworth's comments to The Philadelphia Inquirer is sure to make Marvel fans very happy, especially as we collectively wait for the MCU to return to theaters with Black Widow. Taika Waititi has become a household name over the past few years thanks to his work on Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, the latter of which earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. And it sounds like the filmmaker is going ham with his script for Love and Thunder, but what exactly does he have planned?
Marvel fans can re-watch Thor's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
There are a ton of exciting narrative threads for Taika Waititi to pull from in Thor: Love and Thunder, while also stuffing the upcoming blockbuster with his quick-witted dialogue and comedic sensibility. The last we saw Thor he was traveling to an unknown space destination with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers' epic blockbuster made some huge changes to the character, debuting Bro Thor's new appearance as a physical reminder of the character's depression.
Thor left New Asgard to Valkyrie, so he could have an adventure and find out who he truly is, rather than who he was meant to be. Thor: Love and Thunder will likely answer that question, while bringing Jane Foster back to the MCU for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. Natalie Portman's character will transform into Mighty Thor during the upcoming movie, although it's currently unclear if Taika Waititi is adapting Jane's cancer storyline from the comics. Additionally, fans are eager to see if Thor remains his Bro Thor appearance and body in the Love and Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 18th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies once theaters reopen.