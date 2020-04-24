Chris Hemsworth Is Already Praising Thor: Love And Thunder’s Script

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as we're currently occupying the time between phases. The universe will continue to expand with Phase Four, and there are some highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the next few years. One of these movies is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth being the first Avenger to lead four solo flicks. And the 36 year-old actor is already praising Waititi's script for Love and Thunder.