John Boyega Reveals Star Wars: The Last Jedi Line He Didn’t Like Saying

It's still hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga has come to an end. Decades of filmmaking wrapped up with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker in December, which ended the trilogy as well as the story that began back with A New Hope. The trio of new heroes reached the end of their journey, including John Boyega's Finn. Now that it's all over, he's being honest about one particular Last Jedi line that he was thrilled about saying.
Rian Johnson made his Star Wars debut with The Last Jedi, and made a huge impact on the franchise in the process. The blockbuster was purposefully subversive, making liberal changes to characters like Luke, Snoke, and Leia. Finn went on his own mission with Rose Tico to Canto Bight, which eventually saw him in another conflict with Captain Phasma. Boyega was recently asked if he improvised Finn's comeback that referred to her as "chrome dome" and his response was pretty telling. Check it out below.
Yipes. From the look of John Boyega's choice of emoji, that line of dialogue wasn't exactly the actor's favorite to deliver throughout his run in the Star Wars franchise. As such, he made it clear that "Let's go, chrome dome" was definitely not an improvisation on his part.
John Boyega's response comes to us from his personal Twitter page. Boyega regularly uses social media to directly communicate with fans, including clapping back on Star Wars haters now that his tenure as Finn has come to an end. So when he was asked about The Last Jedi's semi-infamous chrome dome line, the 28 year-old actor was able to be candid and clear up any confusion.
The Star Wars franchise is a family-friendly trip through space, and it constantly pivots between being light hearted and serious/dark. As such, the dialogue doesn't include any cursing, with comebacks like "scruffy looking nerf herder" entering the pop culture lexicon as a result. Calling Captain Phasma a chrome dome is pretty much on brand, although it looks like John Boyega found the experience of saying the line a bit cringe-inducing.
As a reminder, you can check out Finn's final confrontation with Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma below.
Take that, chrome dome. This battle marked the last time we'd see Captain Phasma, as she wasn't resurrected for The Rise of Skywalker. This fact is a bit disappointing for Game of Thrones fans, as Gwendonline Christie didn't even get a scene without her mask in the franchise. This was a tradition that continued in Episode IX through Keri Russell's newcomer Zorii Bliss.
Finn's story came to an end in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and there's no indication as to whether we'll ever see him on the big screen again. Finn became a leader in The Resistance, and helped lead their forces in the final battle against Palpatine on Exegol. There's also indication that he might have been Force sensitive, although that never came it into the movie's theatrical cut.
