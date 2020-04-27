Avengers: Infinity War Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange In Iron Man’s Armor

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their pair of Avengers movies, telling a complicated story and servicing a massive cast of characters. The directors shot Infinity War and Endgame back to back, with a ton of concepts and footage ending up on the cutting room floor. One of which included a sequence which would have put Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the iconic Iron Man suit. And now we've finally gotten our first glimpse at that deleted sequence.
Tony Stark/Iron Man spent his screen time in Avengers: Infinity War working with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, before eventually meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy. Stark and Strange were great foils for each other, as they're both arrogant with genius-level intellects and superheroic abilities. One deleted scene saw Strange wear the Iron Man suit in an alternate version of the scene where Tony and Spider-Man save him from Ebony Maw. Now we can finally see what Benedict Cumberbatch's mystical hero would look like in Stark tech. Check it out below.
FOMO alert. Benedict Cumberbatch looks excellent in Iron Man's armor, and I can only imagine how epic his mixture of magic and technology would have been. But the sequence was cut from Avengers: Infinity War, so we may never get to see this iconic suit up in full.
The above image comes to us from Comic Book's recent #QuarantineWatchParty of Avengers: Infinity War. Writer Stephen McFeely peeled back the curtain on the movie's development, including the various sequences that ended up on the cutting room floor. He admits that while the scene in question was epic and thrilling, but ultimately too long to include in the movie's theatrical cut.
Comic book fans can re-watch the MCU thus far on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
Infinity War ended up clocking in at 149-minutes, which is no laughing matter. The movie had to follow as Thanos collected each individual Infinity Stone, while also moving forward the the story of The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. As such, The Russo Brothers had to trim plenty of sequences in order to tell the movie's complicated story. That included an extended save scene for Doctor Strange.
As a reminder, you can check out how Doctor Strange was ultimately saved by Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War below. Just try not to imagine the Master of Mystical Arts in Iron Man's signature suit.
This scene surely got the job done, and further showed the bond that Tony Stark and Peter Parker shared before the ill-fated battle on Titan. It also marked the first time one of Thanos' Black Order fell during Infinity War's runtime. Of course, he was eventually resurrected during the Time Heist of Avengers: Endgame.
I'm definitely curious to hear more details about the scrapped Doctor Strange rescue scene, and exactly how the character ended up in Tony Stark's Iron Man armor. Presumably this was done to stop him from being sucked out of the space craft, which is how they dispatched of Ebony Maw. The visual itself is striking, and was probably a thrilling sequence before it was ultimately dropped.
It should be interesting to see what's next for Doctor Strange. While we shouldn't expect him to armor up, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will team him up with Scarlet Witch in a genre-bending adventure through the MCU.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.