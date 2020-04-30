11 Keanu Reeves Movies Available For Streaming Right Now

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum - HBO Go

While Keanu Reeves proved himself to be a top-rate action star through Speed, Point Break, and The Matrix trilogy, it wasn't until the John Wick franchise that moviegoers fully appreciated the actor's long-established skills in an action vehicle. Though he might have his limitations as far as his range, Reeves excels in the right role, and this cool, captivating and completely badass title character played to all of Keanu's strengths as a performer. The unexpected action film franchise is slick, stylish, action-packed, and often darkly funny to boot. That was certainly true with the third, most recent installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which continued to up the ante in exhilarating, exciting, death-defying ways. Still expanding this improbably large world of assassins while never failing to provide one incredible action sequence after another, this remains a bone-crunching delight.

Stream It on HBO Go.