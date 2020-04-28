Avengers: Endgame Set Video Reveals Brie Larson’s First Day Playing Captain Marvel

Last night, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to social media for a special watch party on the one year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame's release, and while they had many fun stories to share, one of the highlights was the clip posted above. As it notes in the caption, the video was shot on the first day that Brie Larson played Captain Marvel, and she definitely looks delighted to be there – giving Scarlett Johansson a hug in the cockpit of the Quinjet that the titular team takes into space for a showdown with Thanos.