Avengers: Endgame Set Video Reveals Brie Larson’s First Day Playing Captain Marvel

Brie Larson's time making Avengers: Endgame was much different than all of the other principal actors aboard the production. After all, due to scheduling the experience was actually her first time playing Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel, and everyone else in the cast was a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran by the time they stepped foot on the set of the blockbuster capstone project. That made her presence somewhat special – so it's awesome that we now have video of her first day on set:
Last night, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to social media for a special watch party on the one year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame's release, and while they had many fun stories to share, one of the highlights was the clip posted above. As it notes in the caption, the video was shot on the first day that Brie Larson played Captain Marvel, and she definitely looks delighted to be there – giving Scarlett Johansson a hug in the cockpit of the Quinjet that the titular team takes into space for a showdown with Thanos.
Some of you may be confused as to why Brie Larson was working on Avengers: Endgame before her own solo superhero adventure, despite the fact that Captain Marvel was released a couple of months prior to the Russo brothers-directed hit. It stems from the fact that Endgame was shot back-to-back with Avengers: Infinity War in spring/summer/fall 2017, which was a year prior to the production of the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck movie.
Now, of course, Brie Larson is on a trajectory to go from being a newbie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to becoming one of the most important characters. At this point we don't know what Kevin Feige and the other big picture thinkers have in store for Phase 4, but just the schedule they've released alone suggests the big influence that Captain Marvel will have.
Not only has a sequel been announced, set to be released in the wake of the untitled Black Panther II in summer 2022, but it's also been confirmed that Ms. Marvel will be getting her own Disney+ show in the years ahead, and it's heavily expected that the two characters will be tightly knit in the future of the MCU.
The years ahead are bright for Captain Marvel fans, and for the time being fans everywhere can enjoy her existing big screen adventures – including her solo feature and her first team-up adventure. In addition to being available for rental and purchase from digital retailers, as well as on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are streaming on Disney+ (if you don't have a subscription already, you can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service).